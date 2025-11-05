EU Climate Ministers Debate Weaker 2040 Emissions Target

Facing pressure to finalize a climate goal before the COP30 summit, EU ministers are contemplating reducing their 2040 emissions target. Originally set at a 90% cut from 1990 levels, the target might be lessened by including foreign carbon credits.

The European Commission proposed the 90% goal with a 3% carbon credit limit. However, some countries are pushing for a 5% flexibility, while Poland seeks 10%. Spain and the Netherlands resist further weakening of the target.

As negotiations continue, there's a concern that foreign credits could redirect investments away from EU industries. With a tight vote expected, EU ministers are under pressure to maintain both economic and climate commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)