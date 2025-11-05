Left Menu

EU Climate Ministers Debate Weaker 2040 Emissions Target

EU climate ministers are considering a weaker 2040 emissions target ahead of the COP30 summit. Initial plans to cut emissions by 90% might be diluted by buying foreign carbon credits. The decision could affect Europe's climate leadership and compromise industrial priorities across member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 03:40 IST
EU Climate Ministers Debate Weaker 2040 Emissions Target
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Facing pressure to finalize a climate goal before the COP30 summit, EU ministers are contemplating reducing their 2040 emissions target. Originally set at a 90% cut from 1990 levels, the target might be lessened by including foreign carbon credits.

The European Commission proposed the 90% goal with a 3% carbon credit limit. However, some countries are pushing for a 5% flexibility, while Poland seeks 10%. Spain and the Netherlands resist further weakening of the target.

As negotiations continue, there's a concern that foreign credits could redirect investments away from EU industries. With a tight vote expected, EU ministers are under pressure to maintain both economic and climate commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Gubernatorial Races Test Trump's Political Influence

High-Stakes Gubernatorial Races Test Trump's Political Influence

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Tuzla: Deadly Fire in Retirees' Boarding House

Tragedy Strikes Tuzla: Deadly Fire in Retirees' Boarding House

 Bosnia And Herzegovina
3
U.S. Moves to Lift Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amid New Diplomatic Talks

U.S. Moves to Lift Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amid New Diplomatic Talks

 Global
4
Historic NYC Mayoral Race: Youth vs Legacy

Historic NYC Mayoral Race: Youth vs Legacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025