Bomb Threats and Ballot Mishaps Mar US Elections

The recent voting day in the United States was marred by bomb threats in New Jersey, a voter roll mishap in Pennsylvania, and criticisms of California's mail balloting system by President Donald Trump. Despite these issues, voting progressed smoothly in several significant elections across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newjersey | Updated: 05-11-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 04:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The canvas of the United States' latest voting day was painted with instances of disruption and controversy, notably featuring bomb threats in New Jersey and a voter roll mishap in Pennsylvania. These events unfolded alongside President Donald Trump's vehement criticisms of California's mail balloting system.

The final day of voting saw some tension, but ultimately went smoothly across the country. Voters were tasked with important decisions such as choosing governors in New Jersey and Virginia and selecting a mayor in New York, among other critical positions.

In a digital war of words, California Governor Gavin Newsom defended the state's electoral system against Trump's claims, emphasizing its validation by courts, despite the President's persistent allegations and the nebulous legal and criminal scrutiny he claimed it was under.

