Diplomatic Convergence: Marco Rubio Meets Cuban Dissident

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet with Jose Daniel Ferrer Garcia, a notable Cuban dissident exiled in the United States. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, as confirmed by the State Department.

Ferrer is known for founding the opposition group called the National Patriotic Union, or Unpacu, back in 2011. This group maintains strong ties with Miami-based Cuban exiles, further emphasizing its political stance against the Cuban government.

Cuban officials have long criticized the United States for allegedly supporting Ferrer's dissident activities as part of an ongoing effort to destabilize the Cuban government.