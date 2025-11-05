Left Menu

Diplomatic Convergence: Marco Rubio Meets Cuban Dissident

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet with Cuban dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer Garcia in the United States. Ferrer, who founded the opposition group Unpacu, is accused by Cuba of receiving U.S. support to challenge the island's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 06:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 06:53 IST
Diplomatic Convergence: Marco Rubio Meets Cuban Dissident

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet with Jose Daniel Ferrer Garcia, a notable Cuban dissident exiled in the United States. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, as confirmed by the State Department.

Ferrer is known for founding the opposition group called the National Patriotic Union, or Unpacu, back in 2011. This group maintains strong ties with Miami-based Cuban exiles, further emphasizing its political stance against the Cuban government.

Cuban officials have long criticized the United States for allegedly supporting Ferrer's dissident activities as part of an ongoing effort to destabilize the Cuban government.

TRENDING

1
Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Australia Revamps Squad

 Global
2
Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers Devastating Floods and Crisis in Central Philippin...

 Philippines
3
Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy on NH19: Fatal Crash Claims Lives

 India
4
Rising Tensions: US Strikes on Drug Vessels in the Eastern Pacific

Rising Tensions: US Strikes on Drug Vessels in the Eastern Pacific

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025