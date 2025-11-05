Celebration of Democracy: Bihar Votes and the Call for Peace in Kashmir

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan announced that preparations for the initial phase of the state assembly elections are complete, underlining the elections as a testament to India's democratic strength. Addressing reporters at an event in SKICC, Khan emphasized that in democracy, leadership derives from the people's will, not family heritage.

The governor cited President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as examples of achievable heights in an unrestricted system, encouraging the youth that trust and merit define success. He conveyed confidence in the democratic process, stressing that the public holds ultimate sovereignty.

Khan also addressed concerns in Kashmir, lamenting the painful history and lack of statehood restoration. He confirmed national leadership's desire for peace and autonomy in the region and called for collective efforts to reestablish normalcy and uphold the rule of law across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)