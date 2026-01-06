Paving the Future: Transforming Jammu & Kashmir's Skilling Ecosystem

A new roadmap aimed at transforming the skilling ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir has been finalised, according to officials. The initiative seeks to prepare the population for emerging employment opportunities through a comprehensive, four-track approach.

Presented by the Skill Development Department, the five-year plan spans from the school foundation level and was reviewed by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo. Secretary Kumar Rajeev Ranjan highlighted the roadmap's goal of empowering individuals through industry-aligned skilling, emphasizing inclusive growth and long-term economic resilience.

The plan comprises tracks focusing on foundational skilling in schools, career support in colleges, industry-ready technical training, and lifelong learning. It also proposes a unified job listing platform, encompassing both local and international opportunities. The Chief Secretary stressed the importance of making the roadmap practical and outcome-driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)