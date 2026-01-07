Supreme Court to Hear Kashmiri Separatist Shabir Ahmed Shah's Bail Plea in Terror Funding Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday scheduled a hearing for January 13 regarding Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah's bail plea in a terror funding case. The matter was presented to a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, with senior advocate Colin Gonsalves representing Shah.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the National Investigation Agency (NIA), mentioned a personal exigency that created difficulties. He noted that Gonsalves might take substantial time to present arguments, prompting the bench to defer the hearing.

Shah has contested the Delhi High Court's decision denying him bail. He was arrested on June 4, 2019, accused of facilitating a separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir, with alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases related to secessionist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)