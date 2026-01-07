Supreme Court to Hear Kashmiri Separatist Shabir Ahmed Shah's Bail Plea in Terror Funding Case
The Supreme Court will hear Kashmiri separatist Shabir Ahmed Shah's bail plea on January 13. Shah faces terror funding allegations, with the Delhi High Court previously denying bail. He is accused of involvement in secessionist activities and has multiple pending criminal cases against him.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Wednesday scheduled a hearing for January 13 regarding Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah's bail plea in a terror funding case. The matter was presented to a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, with senior advocate Colin Gonsalves representing Shah.
During the proceedings, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the National Investigation Agency (NIA), mentioned a personal exigency that created difficulties. He noted that Gonsalves might take substantial time to present arguments, prompting the bench to defer the hearing.
Shah has contested the Delhi High Court's decision denying him bail. He was arrested on June 4, 2019, accused of facilitating a separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir, with alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases related to secessionist activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court to Examine Privacy Violations in Digital Lending
Delhi High Court Criticizes Railways Over Stampede PIL Delay
Delhi High Court Demands Safety Audit: Protecting Public from Fire Hazards in Hospitality Sector
Delhi High Court Stays Government's Takeover of Vedanta's Offshore Block
Delhi High Court to RBI: Uphold Borrowers' Privacy Rights in Digital Lending