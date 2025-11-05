Akhilesh Yadav Rallies Bihar for Change: Supports Tejashwi Yadav's Youth-Driven Vision

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday made a fervent plea to the people of Bihar, encouraging them to vote in large numbers for the upcoming Assembly elections. His call to action was aimed at fostering employment opportunities and backing the youth leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav.

Addressing a rally in Nawada, Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, warned against potential voter suppression, referencing past allegations of electoral malpractices. He underscored the critical role of young voters in shaping Bihar's future, urging them to make informed electoral choices to bring about meaningful change.

Yadav took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of spreading misinformation and failing to deliver on promises. Emphasizing Tejashwi Yadav's potential for transformative leadership, Yadav criticized the BJP's policies and championed the Samajwadi Party's past achievements in governance, advocating for a focus on employment, youth, and women's empowerment in Bihar.

