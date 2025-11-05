Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Rallies Bihar for Change: Supports Tejashwi Yadav's Youth-Driven Vision

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party Chief, urges Bihar voters to embrace change by supporting Tejashwi Yadav and youth leadership in the upcoming Assembly elections. Highlighting concerns over electoral integrity, he criticized BJP's unfulfilled promises and advocated for employment, empowerment, and anti-corruption measures to shape a prosperous Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:34 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Rallies Bihar for Change: Supports Tejashwi Yadav's Youth-Driven Vision
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday made a fervent plea to the people of Bihar, encouraging them to vote in large numbers for the upcoming Assembly elections. His call to action was aimed at fostering employment opportunities and backing the youth leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav.

Addressing a rally in Nawada, Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, warned against potential voter suppression, referencing past allegations of electoral malpractices. He underscored the critical role of young voters in shaping Bihar's future, urging them to make informed electoral choices to bring about meaningful change.

Yadav took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of spreading misinformation and failing to deliver on promises. Emphasizing Tejashwi Yadav's potential for transformative leadership, Yadav criticized the BJP's policies and championed the Samajwadi Party's past achievements in governance, advocating for a focus on employment, youth, and women's empowerment in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Collegiate Athletes Shine at Global Pickleball Debut

Indian Collegiate Athletes Shine at Global Pickleball Debut

 India
2
Tragedy on Tracks: Chhattisgarh Train Collision Probe Reveals Crew Error

Tragedy on Tracks: Chhattisgarh Train Collision Probe Reveals Crew Error

 India
3
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Reflection on Migrant Treatment and Global Peace Efforts

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Reflection on Migrant Treatment and Global Peace Effo...

 Global
4
Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Wardha

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Wardha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025