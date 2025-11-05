Left Menu

Kosovo's Political Standoff: Konjufca's Quest to Form a Government

President Vjosa Osmani has nominated Glauk Konjufca as Kosovo's next prime minister in hopes of avoiding a snap election, despite opposition resistance. This political gridlock has delayed reforms and financial agreements crucial for Kosovo's EU integration. Konjufca has 15 days to present a government for parliamentary approval.

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani has nominated Glauk Konjufca, a former parliamentary speaker, as the next prime minister, aiming to avert a snap election amid opposition resistance. Konjufca has a 15-day deadline to form a government for parliamentary approval, following the rejection of Albin Kurti's candidacy last month.

The political impasse has stalled essential reforms, infrastructure projects, and frozen significant EU and World Bank funding, hindering Kosovo's integration into the EU. Osmani has urged the parliament to back Konjufca, emphasizing the need to pass the 2026 budget and several international financial agreements.

Despite Vetevendosje party's electoral win, opposition parties criticized Kurti's handling of relations with Western allies and issues in Kosovo's ethnically divided north. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, supported by the U.S., following NATO's intervention in 1999.

