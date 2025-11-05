Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Stolen' Haryana Polls with Fake Voter Claims

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress party, leveled accusations of electoral fraud in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, claiming 25 lakh fake entries in the voter rolls. At a press conference, Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to orchestrate what he termed as 'Operation Sarkar Chori.'

Gandhi's allegations are supported by a presentation titled 'The H-files,' which claims the misuse of a Brazilian model's photograph 22 times across 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency. He insisted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were 'not legitimately in government.'

While the BJP dismissed these allegations as unfounded, Congress rallied support from other opposition parties. Gandhi purported voter list discrepancies, suggesting a systemic issue impacting democracy across India. The Election Commission, however, stated no appeals against the voter rolls had been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)