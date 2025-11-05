Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Stolen' Haryana Polls with Fake Voter Claims

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission and BJP of rigging the 2024 Haryana polls using 25 lakh fake voter entries, including duplicate and invalid addresses. Gandhi presented 'The H-files' alleging collusion at a state and national level, while BJP denies allegations, citing lack of evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:18 IST
Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress party, leveled accusations of electoral fraud in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, claiming 25 lakh fake entries in the voter rolls. At a press conference, Gandhi alleged that the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to orchestrate what he termed as 'Operation Sarkar Chori.'

Gandhi's allegations are supported by a presentation titled 'The H-files,' which claims the misuse of a Brazilian model's photograph 22 times across 10 booths in the Rai assembly constituency. He insisted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were 'not legitimately in government.'

While the BJP dismissed these allegations as unfounded, Congress rallied support from other opposition parties. Gandhi purported voter list discrepancies, suggesting a systemic issue impacting democracy across India. The Election Commission, however, stated no appeals against the voter rolls had been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

