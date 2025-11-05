Left Menu

Aftab Pureval Secures Second Term as Cincinnati Mayor

Indian-origin mayor of Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval, wins a second term by defeating Republican Cory Bowman. Pureval's victory strengthens Democrat control in Cincinnati. His journey from a US attorney to a political figure highlights his growing influence in Ohio. Bowman's campaign, highlighted by crime issues, couldn't topple Pureval's effective policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:25 IST
Aftab Pureval, the Indian-origin mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, has secured a second term, defeating Republican Cory Bowman. This victory further consolidates Democratic control over Cincinnati's local government and elevates Pureval's stature within Ohio politics.

Pureval, 43, previously a special assistant US attorney, first won Cincinnati's mayoral office in 2021 with nearly 66% of the votes. His recent triumph comes after a decisive open primary win in May, where he claimed over 80% of the vote, paving the way for a November face-off against Bowman.

Bowman, who has no prior experience in public office, drew inspiration from his half-brother, Vice President JD Vance, for his political run. However, his platform, focusing on crime issues, was overshadowed by Pureval's effective countermeasures, including stricter curfews and increased police recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

