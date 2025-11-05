Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Targets RJD Over Fodder Scam at Bihar Rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav over the fodder scam during a Bihar election rally. He warned voters against re-electing the Mahagathbandhan and praised efforts to reclaim government land for public housing. The second phase of Bihar polling is set for November 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:11 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav regarding the infamous fodder scam. Speaking at an election rally in the Wazirganj Assembly constituency, Adityanath cautioned voters that re-electing RJD in Bihar would result in them "digesting the ration of the poor." The constituency is set to go to the polls in the second phase on November 11.

During his address, Yogi Adityanath criticized the Congress and RJD, accusing their ally, the Samajwadi Party, of allowing mafias to build on government land. He lauded the state's bulldozer action that has reclaimed land illegally occupied by these mafias, emphasizing the BJP government's dedication to law and order.

The Chief Minister's remarks coincided with the inauguration of flats constructed under the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme in Lucknow, on land previously seized by mafias. He stated that these homes symbolize the government's commitment to redressing past injustices and providing for the underprivileged. The flats will accommodate 72 low-income families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

