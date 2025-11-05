Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Hits the Campaign Trail in Bihar

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to rally across Bihar, campaigning for Mahagathbandhan candidates in upcoming elections. He will cover East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Purnea, Madhubani, and Biskhi districts between November 6 and 8, coinciding with Bihar's assembly elections scheduled for early November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:14 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Hits the Campaign Trail in Bihar
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is slated to lead a series of election rallies in Bihar, supporting Mahagathbandhan candidates, as announced by the party. His campaign will focus on constituencies across East Champaran and Sitamarhi on November 6, backing candidates Dev Gupta and Chandan Kumar.

On November 8, Yadav's campaign schedule expands to include public meetings in Purnea, Madhubani, and Biskhi districts, endorsing Santosh Kushwaha, Vishnu Kumar, and Asif Ahmad respectively. These efforts are part of the party's support for the opposition INDIA bloc.

The Bihar Assembly elections are set for November 6 and 10, with results expected on November 14, highlighting the political significance of this fierce electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Tracks: Red Signal Overlook Costs Lives in Chhattisgarh Train Collision

Tragedy on Tracks: Red Signal Overlook Costs Lives in Chhattisgarh Train Col...

 India
2
Trump's Push to End Filibuster Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Push to End Filibuster Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Chhattisgarh Celebrates Progress Amid Decline of Naxalism

Chhattisgarh Celebrates Progress Amid Decline of Naxalism

 India
4
Tackle Height Reduction in Rugby Leads to Remarkable Concussion Decline

Tackle Height Reduction in Rugby Leads to Remarkable Concussion Decline

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025