Akhilesh Yadav Hits the Campaign Trail in Bihar
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to rally across Bihar, campaigning for Mahagathbandhan candidates in upcoming elections. He will cover East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Purnea, Madhubani, and Biskhi districts between November 6 and 8, coinciding with Bihar's assembly elections scheduled for early November.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is slated to lead a series of election rallies in Bihar, supporting Mahagathbandhan candidates, as announced by the party. His campaign will focus on constituencies across East Champaran and Sitamarhi on November 6, backing candidates Dev Gupta and Chandan Kumar.
On November 8, Yadav's campaign schedule expands to include public meetings in Purnea, Madhubani, and Biskhi districts, endorsing Santosh Kushwaha, Vishnu Kumar, and Asif Ahmad respectively. These efforts are part of the party's support for the opposition INDIA bloc.
The Bihar Assembly elections are set for November 6 and 10, with results expected on November 14, highlighting the political significance of this fierce electoral battle.
