Trump's Standoff: Government Shutdown's Ripple Effect

President Donald Trump addressed Republican senators about the government shutdown's impact on the stock market, airlines, and SNAP benefits. He urged for the termination of the filibuster to pass legislation more easily, challenging long-standing Senate norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:14 IST
In a breakfast meeting at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump informed Republican senators that the ongoing government shutdown is exerting pressure on the stock market, airlines, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for low-income Americans.

Trump reiterated his stance on the need to eliminate the filibuster, a legislative hurdle that complicates the passage of new legislation by maintaining Senate norms. He argued that removing it would empower the majority to more swiftly enact their agenda.

The President's call reflects his strategy to navigate through the shutdown's economic implications and facilitate legislative progress amidst political gridlock.

