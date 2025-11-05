Supreme Court Deliberates Trump Tariffs: A Test of Presidential Power

The U.S. Supreme Court commenced hearings on Wednesday regarding the legality of Donald Trump's broad tariffs, a case with major implications for the global economy. At the heart of the challenge is Trump's use of a 1977 federal law meant for national emergencies.

Trump's administration is appealing after lower courts ruled his use of this law exceeded his presidential authority by imposing tariffs, which could add trillions to U.S. revenues over the next decade. Some 12 U.S. states and several businesses have challenged the tariffs.

The Supreme Court's decision is awaited, as Trump's tariffs, imposed by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, have reignited global trade tensions and brought attention to presidential powers.