Supreme Court Deliberates Trump Tariffs: A Test of Presidential Power

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing the legality of Donald Trump's tariffs, challenging the use of a 1977 federal law to impose them. The tariffs have significant implications for global trade, as the court questions the president's authority, previously upheld, to handle economic emergencies under IEEPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:42 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court commenced hearings on Wednesday regarding the legality of Donald Trump's broad tariffs, a case with major implications for the global economy. At the heart of the challenge is Trump's use of a 1977 federal law meant for national emergencies.

Trump's administration is appealing after lower courts ruled his use of this law exceeded his presidential authority by imposing tariffs, which could add trillions to U.S. revenues over the next decade. Some 12 U.S. states and several businesses have challenged the tariffs.

The Supreme Court's decision is awaited, as Trump's tariffs, imposed by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, have reignited global trade tensions and brought attention to presidential powers.

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

