Assam Honors Bhupen Hazarika with Statewide Tributes and New Initiatives

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the state's tribute to Bhupen Hazarika, marking his 14th death anniversary with the 'Shraddhanjali' programme organized by the Cultural Affairs department at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha, Guwahati. The event featured a human chain synchronized performance of the iconic song, 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' to honor the legendary musician.

The tribute extended beyond Guwahati, with special homage programs across all districts and subdivisions, drawing participation from around two lakh artists and citizens. Sarma expressed gratitude to participants and revealed plans to have Hazarika's song recognized as the 'Anthem of Humanity' by the United Nations, underscoring its universal appeal.

Amidst ongoing centenary celebrations of Hazarika's birth, the government announced future cultural programs in major Indian cities, culminating in Delhi. Plans to commemorate Hazarika's impact include a statue at the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge and roads named after him in every town. The initiatives aim to immortalize his cultural contributions and strengthen regional unity.

