Left Menu

Assam Honors Bhupen Hazarika with Statewide Tributes and New Initiatives

On the 14th death anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a series of tributes, including a human chain performance of 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe'. Statewide homage events, international recognition requests, and future cultural programs were announced, celebrating the legendary artist's legacy and uniting neighboring states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:00 IST
Assam Honors Bhupen Hazarika with Statewide Tributes and New Initiatives
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the state's tribute to Bhupen Hazarika, marking his 14th death anniversary with the 'Shraddhanjali' programme organized by the Cultural Affairs department at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha, Guwahati. The event featured a human chain synchronized performance of the iconic song, 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' to honor the legendary musician.

The tribute extended beyond Guwahati, with special homage programs across all districts and subdivisions, drawing participation from around two lakh artists and citizens. Sarma expressed gratitude to participants and revealed plans to have Hazarika's song recognized as the 'Anthem of Humanity' by the United Nations, underscoring its universal appeal.

Amidst ongoing centenary celebrations of Hazarika's birth, the government announced future cultural programs in major Indian cities, culminating in Delhi. Plans to commemorate Hazarika's impact include a statue at the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge and roads named after him in every town. The initiatives aim to immortalize his cultural contributions and strengthen regional unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Monorail Mishap: Testing Gone Awry in Mumbai

Monorail Mishap: Testing Gone Awry in Mumbai

 India
2
Four factories gutted in massive fire in Indore: Police.

Four factories gutted in massive fire in Indore: Police.

 India
3
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
4
India and Portugal Strengthen Ties at Fifth Foreign Office Consultations

India and Portugal Strengthen Ties at Fifth Foreign Office Consultations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025