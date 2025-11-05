Left Menu

Bihar Assembly Drama: Lalan Kumar Switches from BJP to RJD Amid Intensifying Polls

In a significant political move ahead of Bihar's assembly elections, BJP's MLA Lalan Kumar has joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal. His shift highlights internal party tensions and sets the stage for a heated contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan in upcoming phases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:53 IST
Sitting Pirpainti MLA Lalan Kumar joins RJD (Photo/X/@RJDforIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Lalan Kumar, a sitting MLA from Pirpainti in Bihar, made a strategic political switch on Wednesday by joining Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). This realignment comes as the state gears up for pivotal assembly elections, which are set to occur in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Kumar's departure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) signifies a notable setback for the party, especially with the initial phase of voting imminent. In the 2020 elections, Kumar had triumphed as a BJP candidate, but was passed over for a ticket this season, prompting his switch to the opposition camp.

After meeting with RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi, Kumar expressed his commitment on Facebook to advancing Bihar under Tejashwi's leadership, emphasizing unity and future reform. The RJD highlighted Kumar's defection as a response to BJP's internal dynamics, framing it within the context of local electoral contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

