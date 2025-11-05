Left Menu

Zardari Meets Han Zheng: Strengthening the Pakistan-China Alliance

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met in Doha to reinforce their strategic partnership, emphasizing mutual trust and vision for regional peace. Discussions included continued cooperation, enhancing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and mutual support in regional forums and economic development.

In a noteworthy meeting held in Doha, Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng reiterated their commitment to bolstering the longstanding strategic partnership between their nations. The discussions took place on the fringe of the Second World Summit for Social Development.

Zardari, representing Pakistan at the forum, expressed gratitude for China's steadfast support, emphasizing that it remains a pivotal aspect of Pakistan's foreign policy. The leaders discussed enhancing cooperation on numerous regional and international issues of shared concern.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng highlighted China's ongoing support for Pakistan's economic endeavors, particularly within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Key areas of focus include infrastructure, information technology, and vocational training, underscoring the deep-rooted ties forged through mutual endeavors.

