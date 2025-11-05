Sheinbaum's Harassment Highlights Machismo's Grip on Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has filed a complaint after being groped by a man while greeting the public. The incident, captured on video and later disseminated online, has raised public concern over women's safety and highlighted the persistent machismo culture in Mexico.

Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female president, addressed the issue during a morning press conference, equating her experience with those of countless Mexican women facing similar harassment. She criticized a newspaper for publishing images of the incident, deeming it a re-victimization and demanding an apology.

Despite calls to increase protection, Sheinbaum continues to support minimal security to stay 'close to the people'. The event has intensified discussions on gender-based violence and insecurity in Mexico, with activists urging stronger actions against violence toward women.

(With inputs from agencies.)