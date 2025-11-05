Left Menu

Sheinbaum's Harassment Highlights Machismo's Grip on Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reported being groped and harassed by a man in public, sparking discussions on women's safety in Mexico. A viral video of the incident highlights prevalent gender violence and questions Sheinbaum's security measures. The event emphasizes Mexico’s struggle with machismo and Sheinbaum’s commitment to public access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:16 IST
Sheinbaum's Harassment Highlights Machismo's Grip on Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has filed a complaint after being groped by a man while greeting the public. The incident, captured on video and later disseminated online, has raised public concern over women's safety and highlighted the persistent machismo culture in Mexico.

Sheinbaum, Mexico's first female president, addressed the issue during a morning press conference, equating her experience with those of countless Mexican women facing similar harassment. She criticized a newspaper for publishing images of the incident, deeming it a re-victimization and demanding an apology.

Despite calls to increase protection, Sheinbaum continues to support minimal security to stay 'close to the people'. The event has intensified discussions on gender-based violence and insecurity in Mexico, with activists urging stronger actions against violence toward women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

 India
2
Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

Republican Senate Rebels: A Stand for Tradition in Filibuster Showdown

 Global
3
Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025