Judge Orders Reform at Chicago Immigration Facility Amid Inhumane Conditions

A federal judge in Chicago has ordered federal authorities to improve the conditions for detainees at a suburban immigration facility, after it was found to be inhumane and unconstitutional. The facility, located in Broadview, Illinois, faced scrutiny following a lawsuit detailing the poor environment and lack of legal access for detainees.

U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman issued a temporary restraining order on Wednesday, mandating improvements that include clean toilets, adequate meals, and independent communication lines for detainees to reach their attorneys. Witnesses described the facility as overcrowded and unsanitary, with detainees sleeping on the floor.

While the government contends that the facility is intended for short-term holdings, the ruling represents a significant pushback against the Trump administration's aggressive immigration policies in Chicago. The order is to be implemented by Friday and will expire on November 19 unless extended.