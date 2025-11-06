Left Menu

Bihar Elections 2021: The Dance of Democracy Unfolds!

The first phase of the Bihar assembly elections saw 13.13% voter turnout in the initial two hours. Notable figures, including Tejashwi Yadav and Giriraj Singh, cast their votes early. The elections involve 3.75 crore voters determining the fate of 1,314 candidates for 121 seats in a tightly secured environment.

In the early hours of phase one of the Bihar assembly elections, 13.13% of 3.75 crore eligible voters had cast their ballots. The election process, significant for its potential to reshape the state's political landscape, has attracted considerable attention amid claims of 'vote chori' or vote theft.

Saharsa and Begusarai led the voting percentages with 15.27% and 14.6% respectively, highlighting active civic participation. Leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav and Giriraj Singh were among the early voters, with the latter making statements against perceived religious bias in identity checks at polling stations.

The election, involving notable figures like RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and BJP's Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, is pivotal for the future governance of Bihar. Security was tight as voting began at 7 am across 121 constituencies and will run until 5 pm.

