Bihar Elections 2021: The Dance of Democracy Unfolds!

In the early hours of phase one of the Bihar assembly elections, 13.13% of 3.75 crore eligible voters had cast their ballots. The election process, significant for its potential to reshape the state's political landscape, has attracted considerable attention amid claims of 'vote chori' or vote theft.

Saharsa and Begusarai led the voting percentages with 15.27% and 14.6% respectively, highlighting active civic participation. Leaders such as Tejashwi Yadav and Giriraj Singh were among the early voters, with the latter making statements against perceived religious bias in identity checks at polling stations.

The election, involving notable figures like RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and BJP's Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, is pivotal for the future governance of Bihar. Security was tight as voting began at 7 am across 121 constituencies and will run until 5 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)