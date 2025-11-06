Tejashwi Yadav Calls for Change: Rallying Bihar's Youth to Vote for a Progressive Future

Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader, has made a fervent appeal to the voters of Bihar, with a special focus on young and first-time voters, urging them to vote for a 'developed and prosperous Bihar' by supporting the Mahagathbandhan government. As the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections commenced on Thursday, he reiterated the power of their vote in shaping the state's future.

In a statement shared on the party's social media platform X, Yadav highlighted the critical nature of voting 'for the sake of democracy, the Constitution, and humanity.' Addressing a diverse voter demographic, he underscored the importance of participation from various segments of society, including Gen-Z, women, business owners, and migrants, calling for a 'badlav' or change in Bihar's leadership for progress.

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav, accompanied by former Bihar CMs Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, proudly showed their inked fingers after casting votes. In a post, he emphasized voting based on concrete issues such as employment and development, cautioning against distractions and inducements. Tejashwi is contesting from the Raghopur constituency, facing opponents from the BJP and Jan Suraaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)