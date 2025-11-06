Bihar Elections: A New Era of Transparency with CCTV Monitoring
The Election Commission is employing CCTV for the first time across all polling stations in Bihar to ensure transparency in the ongoing elections. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with other officials, is closely monitoring the process from the control room in Nirvachan Sadan. The first phase involves 121 seats.
In an unprecedented move, the Election Commission has deployed CCTV cameras across all polling stations in Bihar to enhance transparency for the current elections. This marks the first time such technology is being utilized in the state's voting process.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, are closely monitoring the proceedings from the EC's control room situated at Nirvachan Sadan.
The first phase of the election, covering 121 seats, commenced on Thursday. The subsequent phase is scheduled for November 11, with results to be announced on November 14.
