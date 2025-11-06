Left Menu

Bihar Elections: A New Era of Transparency with CCTV Monitoring

The Election Commission is employing CCTV for the first time across all polling stations in Bihar to ensure transparency in the ongoing elections. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with other officials, is closely monitoring the process from the control room in Nirvachan Sadan. The first phase involves 121 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:35 IST
Bihar Elections: A New Era of Transparency with CCTV Monitoring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, the Election Commission has deployed CCTV cameras across all polling stations in Bihar to enhance transparency for the current elections. This marks the first time such technology is being utilized in the state's voting process.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, are closely monitoring the proceedings from the EC's control room situated at Nirvachan Sadan.

The first phase of the election, covering 121 seats, commenced on Thursday. The subsequent phase is scheduled for November 11, with results to be announced on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

 Global
2
BJP MP Critiques Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar Elections

BJP MP Critiques Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar El...

 India
3
Bombay Shirt Company Expands as India's Premier Menswear Destination

Bombay Shirt Company Expands as India's Premier Menswear Destination

 India
4
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures ₹2.89 Crore Order from PSP Projects

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures ₹2.89 Crore Order from PSP Projects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025