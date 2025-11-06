Controversy Surrounds Tamil Nadu's Special Intensive Revision Drive

Controversy has erupted over Tamil Nadu's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, with TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai questioning its necessity and implementation. Introduced hastily during the monsoon, the drive has been criticized for causing confusion among the public, stakeholders, and political parties, especially during a politically sensitive time.

In a pointed critique, Selvaperunthagai also took aim at actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for asserting that the state government imposed undue restrictions on the party. The TNCC chief emphasized the responsibilities of political leaders to advocate for their causes, while also respecting the duties of law enforcement.

Further, concerns have been raised about the feasibility of completing the revision within a stipulated 30-day period. The need for verification, compounded by an incomplete booth list and confusing guidelines, suggests a lack of preparedness, Selvaperunthagai argued, urging vigilance from voters to ensure integrity in electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)