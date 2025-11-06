Left Menu

Deepening Ties: India and Sri Lanka's Growing Partnership

BJP president J P Nadda and Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa met to discuss how the India-Sri Lanka partnership has strengthened over the past decade. They explored collaboration between parties and emphasized a shared commitment to democratic values and mutual respect.

In a significant diplomatic move, BJP president J P Nadda met with Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, reflecting on a decade of strengthened ties between the two nations. The discussions highlighted India's ongoing commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Neighbourhood First policy.

During the meeting, Nadda emphasized the BJP's approach to inclusive governance, which integrates closely with the government for effective welfare implementation across India. He proposed enhanced engagement between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Sri Lanka's Samagi Jana Balawegaya to share organizational insights and bolster understanding.

The leaders expressed a united front in deepening their countries' relationship, underscored by shared heritage and democratic principles. Sajith Premadasa's visit to India marks another step towards reinforcing these bilateral ties.

