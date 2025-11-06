Deepening Ties: India and Sri Lanka's Growing Partnership

In a significant diplomatic move, BJP president J P Nadda met with Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, reflecting on a decade of strengthened ties between the two nations. The discussions highlighted India's ongoing commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Neighbourhood First policy.

During the meeting, Nadda emphasized the BJP's approach to inclusive governance, which integrates closely with the government for effective welfare implementation across India. He proposed enhanced engagement between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Sri Lanka's Samagi Jana Balawegaya to share organizational insights and bolster understanding.

The leaders expressed a united front in deepening their countries' relationship, underscored by shared heritage and democratic principles. Sajith Premadasa's visit to India marks another step towards reinforcing these bilateral ties.