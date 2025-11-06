Amit Shah Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over Caste Remarks Amid Bihar Election Rallies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah vehemently criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about the caste and religion of Army personnel. Shah, speaking at election rallies in Madhubani, West Champaran, and Motihari, accused Gandhi of causing division and emphasized that the military stands united, without regard to caste or creed.

Shah raised concerns about illegal Bangladeshi immigrants affecting job security and advocating for a 'infiltrator-free' Bihar. He also highlighted the allegedly criminal past of the RJD, asserting that the NDA would not tolerate lawlessness as seen under past regimes.

Outlining multiple development plans for Bihar, Shah promised a new airport in Champaran, and commitments to revive sugar mills and set up a new medical college in Motihari, illustrating comprehensive initiatives that the NDA plans to implement if victorious in the elections.

