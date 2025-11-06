Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Record-Breaking CEO Pay Package

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, is at the center of a pivotal shareholder meeting where a record-breaking $878 billion executive pay proposal is set to be voted on. This vote could redefine not only Musk's compensation but also Tesla's strategic direction in the electric vehicle market.

The ambitious pay package aligns with Tesla reaching significant profit and operational goals, such as delivering 20 million vehicles over the next decade and the deployment of a million robotaxis. However, the approval of this package is not without contention, as some investors view it as excessive.

Beyond the pay proposal, shareholders will determine whether Tesla should invest in Musk's AI startup, xAI, and consider changes to voting rules that could alter corporate governance. The outcomes of these decisions will indicate shareholder sentiment regarding Musk's vision and influence on the company.