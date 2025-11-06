Tesla Shareholders to Vote on Record-Breaking CEO Pay Package
On Thursday, Tesla shareholders are set to vote on various proposals, including a record-breaking $878 billion pay package for CEO Elon Musk. This decision could significantly impact Tesla’s future, with discussions on Musk's leadership and investments in his AI firm xAI at the forefront.
Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, is at the center of a pivotal shareholder meeting where a record-breaking $878 billion executive pay proposal is set to be voted on. This vote could redefine not only Musk's compensation but also Tesla's strategic direction in the electric vehicle market.
The ambitious pay package aligns with Tesla reaching significant profit and operational goals, such as delivering 20 million vehicles over the next decade and the deployment of a million robotaxis. However, the approval of this package is not without contention, as some investors view it as excessive.
Beyond the pay proposal, shareholders will determine whether Tesla should invest in Musk's AI startup, xAI, and consider changes to voting rules that could alter corporate governance. The outcomes of these decisions will indicate shareholder sentiment regarding Musk's vision and influence on the company.
