Rajya Sabha Welcomes New Members Gupta and Sharma

On Thursday, Rajinder Gupta and Sat Paul Sharma were sworn in as new members of the Rajya Sabha in a ceremony held at Parliament House. Gupta, representing the Aam Aadmi Party, was elected from Punjab.

Meanwhile, Sat Paul Sharma, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, took the oath for Jammu and Kashmir. Gupta, an industrialist, pledged in Punjabi, whereas Sharma, a seasoned chartered accountant and former cabinet minister, took his oath in Hindi.

The ceremony was attended by prominent politicians, including BJP President J P Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. The presence of family members and other political figures underscored the significance of the event.

