Controversy Erupts as Punjab Chief Minister's Husband Faces Backlash for Hate Speech

Controversy surrounds Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz as her husband, Capt (retd.) Safdar Awan, stirs debate with a provocative speech. While Maryam ratified a ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), her husband's apparent endorsement of the party has ignited strong reactions.

At a recent rally in Chiot district, Awan expressed inflammatory views, wishing for radical figures like Mumtaz Qadri to emerge and targeting the minority Ahmadi community. Qadri, executed for assassinating Punjab Governor Salman Taseer, is a divisive figure celebrated by TLP.

Social media erupted, calling Awan's comments dangerous and urging Maryam to take decisive action. Critics demand consistency from her administration, arguing that as it cracks down on extremist activities, influential figures should not be exempt. The case highlights a broader struggle against extremism in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)