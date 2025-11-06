Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Tensions Rise as Deputy CM's Convoy Attacked

Bihar Police assure strict action after RJD supporters attack Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy in Lakhisarai. Despite the incident, voting continues peacefully across Munger, Lakhisarai, and Sheikhpura. Bihar records 60.13% voter turnout in the first phase, with high participation in Begusarai and Gopalganj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:25 IST
DIG Munger Range Rakesh Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Bihar as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters attacked the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha in Lakhisarai. The incident occurred in Khoriari village where Sinha's car was pelted with stones and slippers, amid chants of 'Murdabad', by the protestors.

Addressing the situation, Bihar Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Munger range, Rakesh Kumar, confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway to identify and take strict action against those involved. Voting, however, remains unaffected in Munger, Lakhisarai, and Sheikhpura regions, as reported by Kumar.

The first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections marked a voter turnout of 60.13% till 5 PM as per the Election Commission of India. Notably, Begusarai led with a 67.32% turnout, closely followed by Gopalganj at 64.96%. Despite tensions in Lakhisarai, the district reported a commendable 62.76% turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

