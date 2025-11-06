Bihar Elections: Tensions Rise as Deputy CM's Convoy Attacked

Tensions escalated in Bihar as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporters attacked the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha in Lakhisarai. The incident occurred in Khoriari village where Sinha's car was pelted with stones and slippers, amid chants of 'Murdabad', by the protestors.

Addressing the situation, Bihar Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Munger range, Rakesh Kumar, confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway to identify and take strict action against those involved. Voting, however, remains unaffected in Munger, Lakhisarai, and Sheikhpura regions, as reported by Kumar.

The first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections marked a voter turnout of 60.13% till 5 PM as per the Election Commission of India. Notably, Begusarai led with a 67.32% turnout, closely followed by Gopalganj at 64.96%. Despite tensions in Lakhisarai, the district reported a commendable 62.76% turnout.

