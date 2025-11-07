Bipartisan Struggle: US Shutdown Stirs Tensions Amid Healthcare Debate

Efforts to resolve the US government shutdown escalated on Thursday, with bipartisan talks becoming urgent as both parties faced mounting pressure to tackle a spate of issues, including airport crises and delayed benefits.

Debate centers on the extension of healthcare subsidies, a point of contention within both parties, complicating a swift resolution.

President Donald Trump continues pressing Senate Republicans to take decisive action, adding to the political friction and influencing the ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)