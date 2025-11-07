Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Plan to Cut SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown
A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump's administration to fully fund this month's SNAP benefits, blocking a plan to reduce aid due to the ongoing government shutdown. The administration plans to appeal, blaming Senate Democrats for the budget impasse. SNAP benefits cater to low-income individuals affected by poverty.
In a landmark ruling, a federal judge has ordered the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to fully restore SNAP benefits for millions of Americans, thwarting their plan to slash funding during the protracted government shutdown.
Judge John McConnell of Providence, Rhode Island, criticized the administration for politicizing the issue, highlighting the dire humanitarian impact of reduced food aid.
The administration intends to appeal, attributing the budgetary standstill to Senate Democrats, while urging a government reopening to ensure uninterrupted SNAP allocations.
