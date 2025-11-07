Security Concerns Loom as Naveen Patnaik Prepares for Nuapada Campaign

Naveen Patnaik, leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), is gearing up for a series of campaign events in Nuapada, Odisha, as the region braces for an imminent by-election on November 11.

Fearing potential disruptions from rival party workers, the BJD has petitioned the state's Chief Electoral Officer, calling for increased security. There's apprehension that BJP members might resort to stone-pelting or other acts of violence.

Patnaik, shielded by Y-category security, is slated to support BJD's Snehangini Chhuria through roadshows and public addresses at various key locations, including Khariar and Parkod. This follows similar efforts by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)