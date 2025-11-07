Security Concerns Loom as Naveen Patnaik Prepares for Nuapada Campaign
Ahead of Naveen Patnaik's campaign in Nuapada, Odisha, the BJD has requested enhanced security due to fears of disruptions from the opposition BJP. Patnaik is set to lead roadshows and deliver speeches to support candidate Snehangini Chhuria, amid the upcoming local by-election on November 11.
Naveen Patnaik, leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), is gearing up for a series of campaign events in Nuapada, Odisha, as the region braces for an imminent by-election on November 11.
Fearing potential disruptions from rival party workers, the BJD has petitioned the state's Chief Electoral Officer, calling for increased security. There's apprehension that BJP members might resort to stone-pelting or other acts of violence.
Patnaik, shielded by Y-category security, is slated to support BJD's Snehangini Chhuria through roadshows and public addresses at various key locations, including Khariar and Parkod. This follows similar efforts by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
