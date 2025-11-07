Left Menu

RJD Candidate in Hot Water After Polling Day Incident

RJD's Bhai Virendra, a candidate from Patna's Maner assembly seat, has been accused of threatening polling security personnel. The incident occurred during the Bihar assembly polls, resulting in a case against him for violating the model code of conduct and intimidating an on-duty officer.

Updated: 07-11-2025 11:14 IST
Bhai Virendra
Bhai Virendra, the RJD candidate from Patna's Maner assembly seat, is facing legal trouble after being accused of threatening security personnel during polling duty, the police announced on Friday.

The incident reportedly involved the candidate misbehaving with a security officer who was assisting an elderly voter at her polling booth, according to Danapur-2 SDPO Amrendra Kumar Jha.

A case has been registered against Bhai Virendra for breaching the model code of conduct and intimidating an on-duty official, as nearly 65% of 3.75 crore eligible voters participated in the high-turnout first phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

