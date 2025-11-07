Left Menu

Gatekeeper Unmasked: Inside Sydney's $200 Million Bank Fraud Syndicate

Timotius 'Donny' Sungkar, a National Australia Bank ex-employee, was charged with orchestrating fraudulent finance schemes for a Sydney crime syndicate, impacting multiple financial institutions. Police seized $38,988 of luxury items, and Sungkar was charged with 19 offenses, including fraud and money laundering of A$200 million over several years.

A former employee of the National Australia Bank, accused of being pivotal in a Sydney crime syndicate, has been arrested and charged with multiple offences. Timotius 'Donny' Sungkar allegedly orchestrated fraudulent finance schemes, defrauding numerous financial institutions.

Police apprehended Sungkar in western Sydney, seizing luxury jewellery and watches valued at A$60,000. Investigations revealed his role in facilitating A$10 million in fake business loans over three years in collaboration with a fraud and money laundering ring.

The sophisticated syndicate purportedly duped financial institutions in schemes totaling over A$200 million. NAB, which has terminated Sungkar's employment, is cooperating with the authorities to ensure no customer impact. Police anticipate further arrests related to the group.

