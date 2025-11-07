Gatekeeper Unmasked: Inside Sydney's $200 Million Bank Fraud Syndicate

A former employee of the National Australia Bank, accused of being pivotal in a Sydney crime syndicate, has been arrested and charged with multiple offences. Timotius 'Donny' Sungkar allegedly orchestrated fraudulent finance schemes, defrauding numerous financial institutions.

Police apprehended Sungkar in western Sydney, seizing luxury jewellery and watches valued at A$60,000. Investigations revealed his role in facilitating A$10 million in fake business loans over three years in collaboration with a fraud and money laundering ring.

The sophisticated syndicate purportedly duped financial institutions in schemes totaling over A$200 million. NAB, which has terminated Sungkar's employment, is cooperating with the authorities to ensure no customer impact. Police anticipate further arrests related to the group.