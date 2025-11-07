Left Menu

Opera House Cancels Performance Amid Political Tensions

The Verona Philharmonic Theatre in Italy canceled a performance by Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov due to his close ties with President Vladimir Putin. The move, supported by Italy's Culture Minister, highlights tensions surrounding Russian cultural figures with political affiliations.

Opera House Cancels Performance Amid Political Tensions
  Country:
  • Italy

An Italian opera house has canceled the performances of Russian singer Ildar Abdrazakov, known for his strong ties to President Vladimir Putin, marking a cultural backlash amidst European political tensions.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation, founded by late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, called for his exclusion due to his public support of Putin. Arena di Verona Foundation, managing the Verona Philharmonic Theatre, confirmed Abdrazakov's removal without specifying a reason. Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli emphasized that Russian art is welcome only when it promotes dialogue and peace.

The decision reflects the ongoing scrutiny of Russian cultural figures perceived as supporting political propaganda. Abdrazakov's previous accolades and appointments, including a state award from Putin and a directorial role at the Sevastopol Opera, underscore the intersection of art and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

