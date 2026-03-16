Russia Urges Diplomatic Resolution Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict
Russia has reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire in the escalating West Asia conflict, urging all involved parties to halt attacks on civilians and infrastructure. Moscow criticized the United States and Israel for their actions against Iran, urging a shift to diplomatic solutions amid growing regional chaos and global economic repercussions.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
On Monday, Russia once again appealed for an immediate halt to hostilities in the West Asia conflict, emphasizing the urgent need to protect civilian lives and infrastructure. The Russian Foreign Ministry's statement highlights the severe impact on civilians in both Gulf Arab states and Iran, calling for a move towards peaceful negotiations.
Moscow condemned the United States and Israel for their aggressive action against Iran, labeling it as a trigger for unprecedented violence in the Middle East. The ministry criticized the escalation of hostility and increasing destruction, advocating for diplomatic discussions to resume.
The statement also warned of the conflict's wider impact, noting the paralysis of the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial passage for the global economy—and the destabilization of the Persian Gulf region. Russia expressed readiness to support a long-lasting resolution, stressing the global economic consequences of the ongoing crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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