Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Arbitration in HPL vs NLU Odisha Dispute

The Supreme Court has overturned a judgment by the Orissa High Court, allowing Hindustan Prefab Limited (HPL) to appoint an arbitrator in its dispute with National Law University, Odisha. The court emphasized that the existence of an arbitration agreement mandates arbitration, sidelining any questions on the claim's merit or maintainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:12 IST
Supreme Court Orders Arbitration in HPL vs NLU Odisha Dispute
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reversed the Orissa High Court's decision to dismiss Hindustan Prefab Limited's (HPL) plea for appointing an arbitrator in its case against the National Law University, Odisha (NLUO). The Bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized that the presence of an arbitration agreement necessitates referring disputes to arbitration irrespective of the claim's merits or maintainability.

Representing HPL were Advocates Gaurav Gupta, Rajesh Kumar, Vinit Tyagi, and Gaurav Goel. Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, assisted by a team including Pankaj Singhal, Akshat Kumar, defended NLUO. Disputes arose from a contract awarded by NLUO to HPL, resulting in arbitration proceedings that initially ruled against HPL.

Challenging the arbitration award under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, HPL sought reimbursement from NLUO. The Orissa High Court had previously dismissed HPL's application, but the Supreme Court highlighted that courts should only verify arbitration agreements' existence and leave other matters to the tribunal. Hence, Justice Bhaskar Bhattacharya was appointed as the sole arbitrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Explosions Rock Jakarta Mosque

Mysterious Explosions Rock Jakarta Mosque

 Indonesia
2
India and New Zealand Propel Forward with FTA Negotiations

India and New Zealand Propel Forward with FTA Negotiations

 New Zealand
3
Key Contenders Gear Up for High-Stakes Lai Autonomous District Council Polls

Key Contenders Gear Up for High-Stakes Lai Autonomous District Council Polls

 India
4
EU Scrutinizes Shein Over Allegations of Non-Compliance

EU Scrutinizes Shein Over Allegations of Non-Compliance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025