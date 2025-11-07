Debate over Shaktipeeth Expressway Funding Sparks Controversy
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes the Maharashtra government's allocation of Rs 86,000 crore for the Shaktipeeth Expressway while neglecting distressed farmers. Touring Marathwada, he argues the funds should prioritize farmers. Thackeray highlights corruption risks in land purchases and middlemen profit from soybean sales.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has criticized the Maharashtra government over its decision to allocate Rs 86,000 crore for the Shaktipeeth Expressway, while funds for distressed farmers go lacking. He expressed his concerns during a tour of Marathwada, a region recently devastated by heavy rains.
During his visit to several villages, Thackeray questioned whether the relief measures promised by the Devendra Fadnavis administration had reached affected farmers. He accused the government of prioritizing a non-essential infrastructure project over immediate agricultural needs.
Thackeray also raised concerns over potential land speculation associated with the expressway, alleging that middlemen, not farmers, stand to profit substantially. Additionally, he criticized the procurement process for soybean, suggesting farmers receive minimal benefit while middlemen reap profits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Funding Cuts Threaten Global Contraceptive Access
Kerala Boosts Scholarship Funding for OEC Students by Rs 200 Crore
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar meets CM Devendra Fadnavis amid allegations against his son Parth Pawar in controversial Pune land deal.
Funding Crisis Threatens Food Aid in Congo
Gujarat's Tribal Farmers Thrive with Lift Pipeline Irrigation