Debate over Shaktipeeth Expressway Funding Sparks Controversy

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has criticized the Maharashtra government over its decision to allocate Rs 86,000 crore for the Shaktipeeth Expressway, while funds for distressed farmers go lacking. He expressed his concerns during a tour of Marathwada, a region recently devastated by heavy rains.

During his visit to several villages, Thackeray questioned whether the relief measures promised by the Devendra Fadnavis administration had reached affected farmers. He accused the government of prioritizing a non-essential infrastructure project over immediate agricultural needs.

Thackeray also raised concerns over potential land speculation associated with the expressway, alleging that middlemen, not farmers, stand to profit substantially. Additionally, he criticized the procurement process for soybean, suggesting farmers receive minimal benefit while middlemen reap profits.

