Controversy Strikes as Land Deal Sparks Political Tension in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's political arena heats up as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar faces scrutiny over a contentious land deal involving his son's firm. Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil criticized Pawar for his lack of timely action, while an inquiry ordered by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeks to clarify the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil criticized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for his failure to act promptly in a land deal matter involving a company linked to Pawar's son. Vikhe Patil suggested Pawar's demanding schedule might have contributed to the delay.

In an investigation spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the controversial transaction surrounding the illegal sale of 40 acres of government land in Pune stands under scrutiny. The land, reportedly worth Rs 1,800 crore, was allegedly sold for Rs 300 crore to a company associated with Ajit Pawar's son, Parth.

Despite the Opposition's demands for his resignation, Pawar denied any involvement and declared his intolerance for any illegality. Traditional political rivalry between the Vikhe Patil and Pawar families adds another layer to the brewing political tension in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

