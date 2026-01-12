Election Controversy: Cash-for-Votes Allegations in Kalyan Dombivli

Tensions have flared in Maharashtra's Thane district as Shiv Sena candidates accuse BJP supporters of distributing cash to influence the upcoming Kalyan Dombivli civic polls. This charge, firmly denied by the BJP, adds volatility to an already tense election environment.

The allegations surfaced when Shiv Sena candidate Nitin Patil and independent nominee Ravi Patil reported that BJP workers allegedly handed out cash along with campaign materials in Tukaramnagar. This point of contention led to a heated exchange requiring police intervention to maintain order.

The BJP has dismissed these claims as baseless, suggesting instead that Shiv Sena workers set up their counterparts. As authorities investigate, including reviewing video footage, the integrity of the election process remains under scrutiny, with election officials alerted to ensure adherence to poll regulations.

