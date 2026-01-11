Censorship Controversy: Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Caught in Political Crossfire

The Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan has pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for stalling the censor certification process for actor-turned-politician Vijay's latest film, 'Jana Nayagan', alleging undue pressure on the censor board by the BJP.

Elangovan stated that Vijay, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, has approached the Madras High Court over the issue, emphasizing that the process typically wraps up in two to three days. However, the BJP's involvement has reportedly led to the delay, he told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan hit back at the ruling DMK and Congress, accusing them of lacking the moral ground to criticize the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), given Congress's own past during the Emergency. The Madras High Court has now instructed the CBFC to grant a U/A 16+ certification to the film, as reported by Soundararajan.

The order, delivered after an appeal by the film producers, highlighted that the delay was potentially detrimental, leading to possible reimbursement for ticket holders if screenings are postponed. However, the CBFC is expected to appeal the decision, as joint state legal wing coordinator Indra Dhanraj remarked. The producer of 'Jana Nayagan', Venkat Narayana, communicated via a video message that the film initially passed after implementing suggested cuts by the board but faced hurdles following a complaint leading to this controversy.

Days away from its release, the film was referred to a revising committee, pushing Vijay and the filmmakers to seek judicial intervention. Directed by H Vinoth and financed by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the movie is reportedly Thalapathy Vijay's swansong. The ongoing controversy underscores the friction between political agendas and artistic expression within India's cinematic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)