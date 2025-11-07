Singh Swarnjit: First Sikh Mayor of Norwich, Connecticut

Singh Swarnjit has made history in Norwich, Connecticut, by becoming the first Sikh mayor. Swarnjit, a businessman with Indian roots, secured 57.25% of the votes, defeating Republican Stacy Gould.

His journey to this position began after his family moved to the United States in 2007, following their escape from anti-Sikh riots in India. A real estate developer and gas station owner, Swarnjit has been active in local governance, including serving on the City Council and numerous commissions.

As mayor, Swarnjit pledges to lower taxes, revitalize the economy, and attract manufacturing to Norwich, aiming to build a prosperous future for all residents. His victory is part of a broader trend of Indian-origin politicians achieving significant electoral successes in recent elections.

