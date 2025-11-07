Elise Stefanik: The Next Chapter in New York's Gubernatorial Race

Republican US Representative Elise Stefanik has officially announced her candidacy for Governor of New York, setting her sights on challenging Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul.

In a social media video, Stefanik criticized Hochul as "the worst governor in America" and labeled New York "the most unaffordable state in the nation." The congresswoman, representing a staunchly Republican district, has been hinting at this gubernatorial run for several months.

Despite the historical Democratic edge in state voter registration, Stefanik is leveraging her political connections, including ties to former President Donald Trump, to solidify name recognition and garner substantial fundraising support. As the 2026 race takes shape, the dynamics of New York politics are set to be sharply contested.