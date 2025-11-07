Prime Minister Karki Calls Gen Z to Civic Duty in 2026 Elections

Prime Minister Sushila Karki called upon the youth of Nepal to take on their civic responsibility by registering to vote in the upcoming 2026 elections. She urged the younger generation to engage in the democratic process to shape their nation's future.

In a recent address, Prime Minister Karki emphasized the importance of becoming officially registered on the voters' list to ensure participation in the House of Representatives elections scheduled for March 5, 2026. She highlighted that Nepalis reaching the age of 18 by March 3, 2026, are eligible to cast their votes.

The Election Commission reported that 146,657 new voters have registered so far, with the deadline for new voter registration set for November 16. The commission is also reviewing documents from 15 new political parties seeking to participate in the elections, joining 125 parties already registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)