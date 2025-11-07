Left Menu

Prime Minister Karki Calls Gen Z to Civic Duty in 2026 Elections

Prime Minister Sushila Karki encourages young Nepalis to register as voters for the 2026 elections. Emphasizing official registration's importance, she urges Gen Z to obtain voter ID cards to participate actively. With voter enrollment ongoing, new political parties are also applying for participation before the November 16 deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:25 IST
Prime Minister Karki Calls Gen Z to Civic Duty in 2026 Elections
Elections
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Prime Minister Sushila Karki called upon the youth of Nepal to take on their civic responsibility by registering to vote in the upcoming 2026 elections. She urged the younger generation to engage in the democratic process to shape their nation's future.

In a recent address, Prime Minister Karki emphasized the importance of becoming officially registered on the voters' list to ensure participation in the House of Representatives elections scheduled for March 5, 2026. She highlighted that Nepalis reaching the age of 18 by March 3, 2026, are eligible to cast their votes.

The Election Commission reported that 146,657 new voters have registered so far, with the deadline for new voter registration set for November 16. The commission is also reviewing documents from 15 new political parties seeking to participate in the elections, joining 125 parties already registered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Endorses EU Move to Harness Russian Assets for Ukraine's Aid

U.S. Endorses EU Move to Harness Russian Assets for Ukraine's Aid

 Global
2
AAP Raises Concerns Over Simultaneous Elections in Goa

AAP Raises Concerns Over Simultaneous Elections in Goa

 India
3
Karnataka's Disinformation Bill: Balancing Truth and Free Speech

Karnataka's Disinformation Bill: Balancing Truth and Free Speech

 India
4
Congress Challenges 2024 Haryana Election Legitimacy

Congress Challenges 2024 Haryana Election Legitimacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025