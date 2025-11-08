Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Judicial Battle: Brazil's Supreme Court Decision

Brazil's Supreme Court unanimously rejected former President Jair Bolsonaro's appeal against his 27-year prison sentence for a coup plot post-2022 election. The decision involves charges of violent democracy abolition and coup organization. Bolsonaro awaits sentence execution post-appeals, amidst ongoing house arrest for related legal matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 04:22 IST
Jair Bolsonaro

In a decisive move, Brazil's Supreme Court has unanimously rejected former President Jair Bolsonaro's appeal to overturn a 27-year prison sentence linked to a coup plot to remain in power following the 2022 presidential election.

The court, consisting of justices Flavio Dino, Alexandre de Moraes, Cristiano Zanin, and Carmen Lucia, saw the appeal swiftly dismissed. With five charges weighing against him, including participation in an armed criminal organization and organizing a coup, Bolsonaro's legal team sought a lesser motion review due to only one dissenting opinion.

Bolsonaro remains under house arrest for breaching precautionary measures. Amid his ongoing health issues and accusations of foreign interference, he continues to galvanize public opinion. As legal proceedings unfold, his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, faces potential charges. Future legal developments will be closely monitored as Bolsonaro's judicial saga continues.

