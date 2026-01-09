Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's House Arrest: A Persistent Restriction on Faith
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's chief cleric, was placed under house arrest, preventing him from leading prayers at Jama Masjid for special rain and snow prayers. Despite the absence of an official statement from Jammu and Kashmir Police, he shared CCTV evidence of police presence on social media.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir, was placed under house arrest on Friday, barring him from leading prayers at Srinagar's Jama Masjid.
Taking to social media platform X, Mirwaiz shared that he was denied permission to visit the mosque for the delivery of his Friday sermon, expressing his frustration.
Despite no formal statement from Jammu and Kashmir Police, Mirwaiz posted a CCTV screengrab showing police presence at his residence, reflecting ongoing restrictions placed on him during significant occasions.
