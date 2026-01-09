Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's House Arrest: A Persistent Restriction on Faith

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's chief cleric, was placed under house arrest, preventing him from leading prayers at Jama Masjid for special rain and snow prayers. Despite the absence of an official statement from Jammu and Kashmir Police, he shared CCTV evidence of police presence on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:11 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's House Arrest: A Persistent Restriction on Faith
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir, was placed under house arrest on Friday, barring him from leading prayers at Srinagar's Jama Masjid.

Taking to social media platform X, Mirwaiz shared that he was denied permission to visit the mosque for the delivery of his Friday sermon, expressing his frustration.

Despite no formal statement from Jammu and Kashmir Police, Mirwaiz posted a CCTV screengrab showing police presence at his residence, reflecting ongoing restrictions placed on him during significant occasions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Some new airlines have been given licenses, but I don't think they are long-term players: Ex-aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

Some new airlines have been given licenses, but I don't think they are long-...

 India
2
Historic China-Africa Diplomatic Tour Postponed Amid Regional Tensions

Historic China-Africa Diplomatic Tour Postponed Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
3
If someone comes to kill me, don't I have right to self defence, asks Mamata, justifying her presence at ED raid venue in Kolkata.

If someone comes to kill me, don't I have right to self defence, asks Mamata...

 India
4
EU Mulls New Regulations for WhatsApp Amid Rising Responsibilities

EU Mulls New Regulations for WhatsApp Amid Rising Responsibilities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026