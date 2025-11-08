Legal Crossfire: High-Profile Showdown Between Letitia James and Trump
New York Attorney General Letitia James seeks dismissal of a federal criminal case against her, alleging it is retaliation by President Trump for her civil fraud lawsuit against him. Accusing Trump's administration of using the legal system for revenge, James' filing mirrors other recent cases involving Trump's critics.
In a high-stakes legal battle, New York Attorney General Letitia James has requested a federal judge to dismiss a criminal case against her, citing retaliation by President Donald Trump. James argues the move is a vindictive prosecution by Trump, aimed at penalizing her for a civil fraud suit against him.
The suit, filed by James, accuses Trump of overstating his net worth to deceive lenders, resulting in a $450 million judgment against him. Although reduced on appeal, the case underscores ongoing tensions between Trump and his critics. A Justice Department spokesperson has declined to comment, as the prosecution's response is expected soon.
The trial's outcome could set a significant precedent, as legal experts weigh in on the strength of James' vindictive prosecution claims. These actions, amid a wave of indictments against other Trump critics, highlight the intensified political and judicial battle lines. U.S. District Judge Jamar Walker is set to hear James' claims on December 5.