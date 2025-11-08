Legal Crossfire: High-Profile Showdown Between Letitia James and Trump

In a high-stakes legal battle, New York Attorney General Letitia James has requested a federal judge to dismiss a criminal case against her, citing retaliation by President Donald Trump. James argues the move is a vindictive prosecution by Trump, aimed at penalizing her for a civil fraud suit against him.

The suit, filed by James, accuses Trump of overstating his net worth to deceive lenders, resulting in a $450 million judgment against him. Although reduced on appeal, the case underscores ongoing tensions between Trump and his critics. A Justice Department spokesperson has declined to comment, as the prosecution's response is expected soon.

The trial's outcome could set a significant precedent, as legal experts weigh in on the strength of James' vindictive prosecution claims. These actions, amid a wave of indictments against other Trump critics, highlight the intensified political and judicial battle lines. U.S. District Judge Jamar Walker is set to hear James' claims on December 5.