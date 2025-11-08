Punjab bypoll: EC suspends Tarn Taran SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal

The Election Commission on Saturday issued directions for the suspension of Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Ravjot Kaur Grewal ahead of the November 11 assembly byelection.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has been assigned the additional charge of SSP, Tarn Taran, with immediate effect, said an official statement.

However, no reason has been mentioned for the suspension of Grewal.

Last month, opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal had lodged a complaint with the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer against SSP Grewal, accusing her of using police to lodge "false" FIRs against his party's leadership and cadre to stop them from campaigning for the Tarn Taran bypoll.

The SAD also held a 'dharna against the SSP for allegedly acting against its party workers and leaders.

Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11 and the results will be announced on November 14.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

