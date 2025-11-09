Left Menu

Rajasthan: Campaigning ends for Anta Assembly bypoll

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-11-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 20:51 IST
Campaigning for the by-election to the Anta Assembly seat in Rajasthan's Baran district came to an end on Sunday evening.

Officials said according to election guidelines, campaigning ended at 6 pm on Sunday -- 48 hours before polling day on November 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.

Polling parties will leave for their designated booths on Monday after undergoing training.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said all preparations have been completed to ensure voting is conducted in a free and fair atmosphere.

The bypoll is being seen as a prestige battle for Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Before campaigning ended, both the ruling BJP and the Congress held a series of roadshows and public meetings.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma led a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Morpal Suman, covering the route from Ajitpura Balaji to CAD Chauraha, PWD Tiraha, and Brahmpuri Balaji.

During his address, Sharma highlighted the achievements of his government and attacked the Congress and other rivals, saying, ''Those distributing money today are the same people who once betrayed the public. The people of Anta will never forgive them and will teach them a lesson this time.'' Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Madan Rathore, and Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa also participated in the roadshow.

The Congress, in a show of strength, organised a mega public rally in Anta-Mangrol that was addressed by veterans like former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state party president Govind Singh Dotasra, and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Tikaram Jully, among others.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, ''On November 11, the people of Anta-Mangrol will vote for Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya and take forward the journey of development.'' The Congress also held a roadshow in support of its candidate.

