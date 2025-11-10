Left Menu

"We are going to form a strong government...": LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on NDA's chances in Bihar polls

Speaking to the media in Patna on Sunday, Paswan credited the efforts of party workers and the public's faith in the double-engine government for the NDA's prospects.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 10:10 IST
"We are going to form a strong government...": LJP (RV) chief Chirag Paswan on NDA's chances in Bihar polls
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan expressed optimism about the NDA's chances of forming a strong government in Bihar, following the peaceful conclusion of the election campaign. Speaking to the media in Patna on Sunday, Paswan credited the efforts of party workers and the public's faith in the double-engine government for the NDA's prospects.

"I am happy that the election campaign in Bihar has concluded in a very peaceful manner. Everyone has put in their full effort and hard work based on their capacity, taking their messages to the public... Somewhere in the minds of the people of Bihar, there is faith in our double-engine government... I believe that we are going to form a strong government," Chirag Paswan told reporters on Sunday. The election campaign saw intense rallies and speeches from top NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who pitched the election as a choice between "Jungle Raj" and "Vikas" (development).

The campaigning for phase two of the Bihar assembly elections came to an halt on Sunday evening ahead of polling on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the efforts and enthusiasm of BJP workers participating in the party's 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' initiative during the Bihar Assembly election campaign, calling them the "very pillars" who will ensure the BJP-NDA's success.

Sharing ANI Digital's X post, PM Modi highlighted the dedication of grassroots workers who are driving the campaign's momentum across the state. "During the Bihar Assembly Election campaign, the enthusiasm and zeal of our workers in the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' program were worth witnessing. These workers of ours are the very pillars of the organisation who ensure the victory of the BJP-NDA. I am confident that this time too, we will see splendid results of their hard work and dedication in Bihar," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. Elections for 122 assembly seats in the second phase are scheduled on November 11. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Customs nab two people at Bengaluru airport, seize exotic wildlife species and Rs 1 cr ganja

Customs nab two people at Bengaluru airport, seize exotic wildlife species a...

 India
2
Soccer-Parma keeper Suzuki out of Japan squad after fracturing wrist, finger

Soccer-Parma keeper Suzuki out of Japan squad after fracturing wrist, finger

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-Kyivstar revenue jumps 19.8% as Ukrainians use more digital services

UPDATE 1-Kyivstar revenue jumps 19.8% as Ukrainians use more digital service...

 Global
4
'25 se 30, phir se Nitish': Hoarding backing CM Nitish Kumar spotted in Patna

'25 se 30, phir se Nitish': Hoarding backing CM Nitish Kumar spotted in Patn...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025